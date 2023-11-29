ZAMBIA faces Angola in the final round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers in Luanda today. Bruce Mwape’s side enters the race at the final qualifying stage after enjoying a second-round bye. A win over two legs will see the Copper Queens make a third successive WAFCON appearance after gracing the 2018 and 2022 versions. Mwape’s ladies made a group stage exit in Ghana, 2018, before finishing third third four years later and qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Angola is a familiar foe for Zambia, with the two sides having locked horns against each other this year. Zambia beat Angola 3-1 in a Group B match on October 8 at the 2023 COSAFA Cup in…...



