MUTONDO Stars has returned to winning ways after thrashing Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 at the Arthur Davies stadium during the MTN Super League week 14 encounter yesterday. A brace from Titus Chansa was all that the Zeddy Saileti-coached side needed to collect maximum points and go 11th in the log table on 18 points. Kansanshi Dynamos acting coach Donwell Yobe expressed his displeasure with the attitude of his players. “We had emphasised against complacency because we knew that we were facing a determined Mutondo Stars side, the result was quite disappointing. We could have done better, but hey, this is football. We have to work hard and try to get positive results in our next games,” said Yobe. Mutondo’s Titus Chansa…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.