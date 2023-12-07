THE Mixed Martial Arts Association (MMA) is scouting for a K35,000 to stage an amateur international tournament on December 16 at the Scream Club in Lusaka. The tournament will see Zambian warriors clash with fighters from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and DR Congo. A total of 14 fights have been lined up with Zambia’s Killian Kungu set to face Congo’s Jeremiah Likobele, while Elisha Lukungu will battle Congo’s welterweight Cedrick Kalenga. Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, MMA president Benjamin Bush said the association had managed to secure K65,000 from the K100,000 budget needed to successfully stage the Pump night of MMA magic. “We are happy to announce that there will be an ultimate face-off at the mixed martial…...



