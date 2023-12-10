THE football fraternity mourns the demise of Red Arrows executive member Lyson Simwanda who died after being involved in a road accident. Red Arrows Football Club confirmed the death of Simwanda in a statement issued to the media yesterday. Club president Colonel Moses Kambimbi conveyed his sadness and heavy-hearted condolences to the Simwanda family. “On behalf of the Red Arrows Football Club Exco, I profoundly convey my sadness and heavy-hearted condolences to F/Sgt Lyson Simwanda’s family on this sudden and untimely loss of a cherished member of the Exco. The death of Simwanda has left many of us in shock and disbelief,” read part of the statement. “He was not only an integral part of our Exco but also a…...



