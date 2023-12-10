ATHLETICS national team coach Douglas Kalembo has revealed that Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga is set to resume official training on Monday having completed his recovery process. Samukonga missed the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in August after failing to recover from an injury he suffered during the Diamond League race in Poland last July. The sprinter sustained a torn muscle and was unable to finish the Silesia Wanda Diamond League 400m race. In the most competitive 400m race in almost five years, Muzala with the World lead time of 43.93s, had competition from World record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, and Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Saturday, Kalembo said the African…...



