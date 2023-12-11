RED Arrows has moved up the Super League rankings after a comeback victory over Zanaco at the Sunset Stadium yesterday. The ZAF-sponsored outfit went into the game mourning the death of its executive committee member Lyson Simwanda, who died on Saturday night after being involved in a Road Traffic Accident (RTA). Arrows went down to a Charles Zulu penalty early in the second half, but mounted a comeback courtesy of goals from Paul Katema and Ciel Ebengo. The victory means Arrows now sit second on the log table, behind leaders Zesco United. Arrows assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje said the team dedicated the victory to the late Simwanda for his great contribution to the team. “I think it’s a very sweet…...



