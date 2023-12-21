THE women’s hockey national team’s participation at the 2024 Oman Hockey 5’s World Cup is in doubt due to a lack of financial resources. The Hockey 5s World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Oman’s capital Muscat from January 24 to 27, with Zambia pitted in Group B alongside Australia, South Africa, and Ukraine. Early this month, coach Floyd Chomba named his 10-member final squad, a blend of experienced and young players heading into the tournament next year. Zambia qualified for the 2024 Oman Hockey 5s World Cup after securing victories against South Africa, Kenya, and hosts Egypt last year during the qualifiers played in Egypt. However, in an interview with the media yesterday, Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) president…...



