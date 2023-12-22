SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has revealed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) budget for the Chipolopolo is estimated at K59 million. And Nkandu has called on players to consider putting patriotism first instead of focusing on money. The Chipolopolo are set to camp in Saudi Arabia where they are expected to play two International friendly matches against Cameroon and a team yet to be named ahead of the AFCON finals. The 2023 AFCON, is scheduled to be the 34th edition of the biennial African football tournament organised by CAF. Ivory Coast will be hosting the tournament for the second time since 1988, with the tournament kicking off from January 13 to February 11. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco,…...



