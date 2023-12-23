MOPANI Copper Mines has dissolved the Nkana Football Club Executive Committee due to the team’s abysmal performance this season. The 13-time league champions are currently languishing in the relegation zone after 16 games played. The Ian Bakala-tutored side has endured a torrid campaign marked by nine defeats, with only three victories to their name so far. Mopani confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media on Friday. “Mopani Copper Mines PLC has announced the dissolution of the current Nkana Executive Committee headed by Mopani Tax Manager Chikusi Banda with immediate effect. It has since appointed an interim Executive Committee to oversee the activities of the Club until further notice. The interim Executive Committee will be headed by immediate…...



