CHIPOLOPOLO striker Lameck Banda says players need to gel and set one common goal before the 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON tournament that swings into action on January 13. And youngster Miguel Chaiwa says he will make the best of any opportunities given to him at the AFCON. Zambia’s preparations for the AFCON received a boost with the arrival of Lameck Banda, Frankie Musonda, and Gift Mphande to complete the 27-member squad summoned by coach Avram Grant. The Chipolopolo gaffer has a full complement of players summoned for duty and kick-started their preparations yesterday. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Tanzania, and Congo DR and plays Cameroon on January 9 in an international friendly as part of preparations. In an…...



