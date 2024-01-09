BAHATI MP Leevan Chibombwe has urged the girl child to take up football as a professional career. Speaking when he addressed the Luapula Province U17 girl’s team during the FAZ trials held over the weekend, Chibombwe urged girls to consider venturing into football as a career. Ten provincial teams had converged in Lusaka where they battled against each other under the gazing eyes of U17 national team coaches. The exercise was part of FAZ’s roadmap of straightening the U17 women’s national team that is preparing for the 2024 World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. Chibombwe said women’s football was headed in the right direction in the country. “Football development is doing fine in Bahati Constituency. We have made a deliberate policy…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.