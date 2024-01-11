THE 25 Copper Queens players who represented Zambia at the 2023 World Cup have signed a four-year image rights deal with FIFPRO worth $100,000. The deal was negotiated by the Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ), and will last until the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. Every year, FIFPRO will pay $1,000 to each player until the agreement expires in 2027. Speaking during a cheque presentation, of $25,000 for the 25 players, at Football House yesterday, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga thanked FIFPRO and FAWUZ for the landmark pay-out which is the first-ever pay-out of this kind for a national team in Zambia. “This ceremony underlines the deep interest and commitment of FAWUZ to the players…...



