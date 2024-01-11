NKWAZI head coach Osward Mutapa has left the club after a year in the dugout. Nkwazi has released a statement announcing the gaffer’s departure after a mutual agreement with the club. Mutapa, who joined Nkwazi in December 2022, leaves the club fifth on the log table, and is romoured to have agreed a deal with defending Super League champions Power Dynamos. In the statement released by Media Officer Jeff Mwape, Nkwazi thanked Mutapa Mutapa for his services. The statement revealed that assistant coach Dennis Makinka will takeover as head coach. “Nkwazi Football Club would like to announce the departure of Head Coach Oswald Mutapa. In the interim, first assistant coach Dennis Makinka will take over as head coach assisted by…...



