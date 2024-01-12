VEDANTA Resources Zambia has commended the netball women’s national team for winning its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations last year. The mining firm is one the stakeholders that sponsored the team at the tournament, which it eventually won. The ‘Copper Queens’ as they are fondly called beat Namibia 57-55 in a nail-biting final that was played in Gaborone, Botswana in December last year to be crowned champions for the first time. Following the victory, a trophy presentation ceremony was held yesterday at Vedanta offices in Lusaka. Speaking during the ceremony, Vedanta Corporate Affairs Manager Masuzyo Ndhlovu commended the team for putting the country on the world map. “We congratulate the netball national team for conquering Africa during the 2023 Netball…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.