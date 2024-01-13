RED Arrows has signed a new kit sponsorship deal with Hisense, Betika, Freddy Hirsch, and Pre-Secure Security. Club president Moses Kambimbi says he is optimistic that the new kit deal will go a long way in ensuring the club attains its targets. The club unveiled its latest 2023-2024 kit at the ZAF headquarters yesterday. According to the statement issued by Red Arows Public Relations and Media Liaison Officer Misheck Kalembwe, Kambimbi said the club had embarked on a new exciting kit sponsorship journey. “This collaboration signifies a new chapter for Red Arrows. We are thrilled to welcome Hisense, Betika, Freddy Hirsch, and Pre Secure Security to the Arrows family. This partnership represents a synergy of excellence, both in the business…...



