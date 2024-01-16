FAZ says it has received an overwhelming response on the Kopa merchandise sales ahead of the ongoing 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said Kopa merchandise sales have been excellent. Kamanga said the number of institutions that have come on board to purchase Kopa has increased tremendously. “We are doing very well so far and the trend is very encouraging. Banks, government agencies, and other institutions have come on board to support Kopa. We are excited that FAZ is making money from the brand. If you visit our offices, you will be surprised with the rate at which people are frequenting the Football House to get themselves the Kopa…...



