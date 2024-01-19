SPORTS administrator Mwansa Mbulakulima says Zambians should not be disappointed with the result against Congo in the team’s opening game at the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. He says Congo, not Morocco is the team to fear in group F, and Zambia did well to avoid defeat. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Thursday, Mbulakulima said he was impressed by Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant. “I am very impressed by Grant, the gentleman has a system. Am aware that 80 percent of people I’ve talked to are disappointed by the outcome of the Congo game. But if you read the game, the team to fear in group F is Congo, not Morocco. For Morocco it’s a psychological thing that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.