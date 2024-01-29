SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has asked soccer fans to give the Chipolopolo squad time to mature following their early exit from the ongoing AFCON tournament. And Nkandu has urged FAZ to maintain the Avram Grant-led technical bench as they have shown potential of guiding the team back to its glory days. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Nkandu said soccer fans must exercise some patience with the Chipolopolo as most players were making their debut at the biggest football extravaganza in Africa. “As a government, we appeal to soccer fans and every Zambian to give the team some chance following their elimination from the AFCON. We have a young team and it was the first time the entire…...



