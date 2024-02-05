THE Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ) has named four athletes to represent the country at the fourth coming All-Africa Games set for March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana. Kansanshi Cycling Club’s Michael Olokani and Leu Butts of Nakambala will represent the country in the various men’s categories, with Vanessa Matende of Red Arrows and ⁠Luwi Chikomba of Kansanshi will compete in the lady’s categories. Zambia will compete in 15 different sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cycling, judo, karate, rugby 7s, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and weightlifting. A total of 115 athletes will represent the country. Athletics has the highest number of entries with 30, followed by boxing and rugby with 15 athletes each. It will be the…...



