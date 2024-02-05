THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended its Referees Manager Aziph Banda with immediate effect. In a statement FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said the suspension was to paveway for investigations into lingering matters around match officiating. Kamanga said the decision was arrived at after a meeting by the FAZ emergency committee following the recurring allegations of match fixing, among other allegations. “The decision was necessitated by recurring allegations of match fixing, victimization of whistle blowers and maladministration leading to numerous complaints from stakeholders,’’ Kamanga said. Kamanga said FAZ’s doors were open for anyone with possible information to furnish its specialized committee constituted to probe refereeing matters. “The committee modelled around truth and reconciliation will receive submissions from stakeholders…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.