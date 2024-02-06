SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has urged sports administrators to prioritise the interests of athletes during the upcoming All Africa Games set to be held in Accra, Ghana from March 8-23. In an interview with the media yesterday, Nkandu said leaders must strive to put the interest of athletes first. He said it was important for sports federations and leaders to pick athletes on merit ahead of the Games. “As athletes gear up for the All Africa Games, we call upon sports administrators and sports federations in general to put the interest of athletes first rather than their agendas. I’m mentioning this because we don’t want to exclude athletes performing well. I challenge sports associations and administrators to put the interests…...



