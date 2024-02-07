UNDER-17 women’s national team captain Blessing Zulu says the team will not get carried away with the 5-0 victory against Tanzania ahead of the reverse fixture set for this weekend. Zambia thrashed the Serengeti girls of Tanzania at the Nkoloma Stadium, with Zulu helping herself to a brace, adding to goals from Bwalya Chileshe, Saliya Mwanza, and Ruth Muwowo. The Copper Princesses, who enjoyed a bye in the first two rounds, joined the fray in the third round and will be hoping to punch their way into the final fourth round as they aim to make their second appearance at the U17 FIFA World Cup, having first done so in 2014. The Carol Kanyemba drilled side leaves for Tanzania today…...



