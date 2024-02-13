UNDER-17 women’s national team Coach Carol Kanyemba says the team now targets going past Uganda in the 2024 World Cup qualifiers. Zambia advanced to the third round of the qualifiers despite losing 1-0 away to Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Sunday night, having won 5-0 in the first leg played at the Nkoloma Stadium. The Kanyemba-coached side will now face Uganda at home on May 9 before flying out for the reverse fixture set for May 18. Uganda beat Cameroon 1-3 away to book a date via a 4-2 aggregate scoreline and set up an encounter with the Copper Princesses. Speaking in an interview with the FAZ media yesterday, Kanyemba said the team would prepare adequately for Uganda. “We…...