ZAMBIA futsal national team coach Andrea Cristoforetti has unveiled an 18-member provisional squad ahead of next month’s 2024 TotalEnergies Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco. Cristoforetti has added four players to the squad that defeated Mozambique 4-3 on aggregate to qualify for the Futsal AFCON, which will run from 8 to 17 April in Rabat. CAF announced that draws are set for March 7, at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Egypt. Zambia will join hosts Morocco, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, and Namibia at the eighth edition of the continental Futsal Championship which will feature eight teams. The full team comprises goalkeepers Jackson Chitungu, Lluckson Daka, and Evaristo Mulolo. In-field players are Chota Chileshe,...



