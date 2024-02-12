Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has implored the Zambia Futsal National Team not to relent but to stay fully focused after qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations set for Morocco. Zambia beat Mozambique 2-0 at home in Lusaka on Saturday to qualify via a 4-3 aggregate, having suffered a 3-2 defeat in the first leg played in Maputo. Goals from Patrick Banda and Francis Chinyama gifted Zambia a crucial win that saw the team return to the Africa Cup after an eight-year absence. Zambia joined Angola and Egypt, which earned direct qualification for the Futsal AFCON as the best top three-ranked teams in the eight-team tournament Morocco will host from 8-17 April. In an interview with Goal Diggers on…...