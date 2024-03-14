AVRAM Grant has urged the U15 national team players to be passionate about football and develop a strong mentality to succeed in the profession. The U15 national team, which is under the tutelage of Aaron Kawangu, is preparing for the Upcoming Double Confrontation (2009) Morocco Invitational tournament that will run from March 18-27, with each participating team allowed to enter 21 players. Speaking after watching the U15’s practice match against Chawama Select at the Sunset Stadium yesterday, Grant said the future of Zambian football was bright. “It’s a good development to have the U15 national team. It’s fantastic to take the talent from across the country and it’s good for the future. We don’t have to judge these young players...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.