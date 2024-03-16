THE Copper Queens have made a giant leap on the FIFA ranking, moving five places to sit 65th in the world following a good run of form. Women’s football has been making all the right headlines in the country lately and the latest information on the ranking adds to a list of the good things happening. Yesterday, world football governing body FIFA released the global rankings that have seen Zambia move from their previous rank of 70 to 65. “Zambia (65th, up 5), Puerto Rico (85th, up 18) and Kosovo (91st, up 9) have each hit all-time highs, while Solomon Islands (88th, up 21) make the biggest jump of all, following wins over American Samoa, Fiji and Samoa. In the...



