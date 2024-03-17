AFTER spending the last few weeks in the safe net, Nkana have dropped back to the relegation zone following their 1 – 0 loss to NAPSA Stars at the REIZ Arena in Lusaka. It has been a tough season for Nkana who had a breather the last four weeks when they went on a run of four games without a defeat thus spending time outside the relegation zone. After a run of three wins and one draw, things started looking up for Nkana but they have been brought back to where they belong by a lone strike from NAPSA’s Adam Zikiru. The Ghanaian put NAPSA ahead in the 55th minute helping to ease the pressure on Coach Perry Mutapa. Mutapa...