HAZEL Kennedy is set to retain the presidency of the Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) as she is running unopposed at the association’s elective annual general meeting this weekend. According to the lists of successful nominees released by ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya, Kennedy will return to the position she has held since 1995 when she took over from former National Olympic Committee (NOC) President Miriam Moyo, who was president from 1991 to 1995. In the vice president race, incumbent Said Patel will not recontest the position, leaving OYDC – Zambia director Fredrick Chitangala and Valentine Ziba to battle it to the role. Benjamin Tembo will run unopposed for treasurer, while Acting General Secretary Bwalya will face challenges from Cyril Hepplethwaith,...



