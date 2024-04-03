MTN Super League action returns this afternoon with exciting Week 26 fixtures that will see log leaders Red Arrows going toe-to-toe with stubborn Konkola Blades, while defending champions Power Dynamos visit Zanaco. Elsewhere Forest Rangers host inconsistent Mufulira Wanderers, Nkana play host Prison Leopards while Kansanshi Dynamos face Green Buffaloes. Arrows vs Blades Arrows welcome Konkola Blandes at the Nkoloma Stadium in a promising fixture, having shared spoils in the first leg in Chililabombwe. Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said the league was at a critical stage with nine games remaining. “We know what we want to achieve this season, and the league has reached a crucial stage, where we don’t want to drop points. We have nine games to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.