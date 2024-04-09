Trade Kings public relations officer Bridget Kambobe (r) with Oriental Quarries boxing promotions operations manager Christopher Malunga (c) during a press briefing at National Sports Council of Zambia in Lusaka on Wednesday 27th March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) has revealed that Davy Mwale will defend his Africa Boxing Union (ABU) title for the second time on August 10, 2024. OQBP says the event, which will involve eight international bouts, will cost K970,000. Meanwhile, OQBP Director Promotions, Christopher Malunga says UPND needs to tame cadres who invaded the Government Complex when Mwale was defending his bantamweight title against James Mugeni last weekend. Mwale outsmarted Mugeni in the fight, sending the Kenyan to the canvas four times in 11 rounds. Speaking during a media briefing at the Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka yesterday, OQBP Director Promotions, Christopher Malunga, said the K970,000 would cater for eight international bouts. “We are happy that Davy Mwale successfully defended...