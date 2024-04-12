FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the association has received evidence of match-fixing. Kamanga has urged clubs to guard against manipulation tactics as the Super League nears conclusion. With seven games to go before the conclusion of the league, clubs are fighting to make the most of the remaining fixtures. In an interview with the media yesterday, Kamanga warned clubs, match officials and other stakeholders to desist from engaging in malpractices. “On the issue of match-fixing, many stakeholders have approached us and submitted evidence in one form or the other on cases of match-fixing. Let me make it clear, we know the league has reached a critical stage where teams are fighting to win the league while others are fighting...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.