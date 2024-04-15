RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the team has set itself a target of winning a double this season after thrashing Green Eagles 2-1 to progress to the semi-finals of the 2024 Absa Cup. Yesterday’s doubleheader at the Nkoloma Stadium concluded the quarter-finals with Nchanga Rangers eliminating Absa Cup record holders Zesco United 4-3 on post-match penalties. Arrows will face National Division One side Nchanga, while FC MUZA booked a tie against Kabwe Warriors. A superb Ciel Ebengo setpiece and one from Vice Captain Saddam Phiri propelled the Mbewe tutored side to the semi-finals and gave them the confidence to fight for a double. Mbewe dedicated the victory to the ZAF Commander, and the entire command, who were at hand...