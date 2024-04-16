Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni greets players during the ABSA Cup quarter-finals between Red Arrows and Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday, 14th April, 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Air Force Commander Oscar Nyoni has challenged Red Arrows to win the MTN-FAZ Super League and ABSA Cup titles. Arrows dispatched Green Eagles 2-1 to progress to the semifinals of the ABSA Cup, where Nchanga awaits. Nyoni, and his Zambia National Service (ZNS) counterpart Maliti Solochi, watched their two sides go toe-to-toe in an entertaining encounter at Nkoloma Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The ZAF-sponsored side has enjoyed some good form and currently tops the MTN Super League table with 57 points, seven ahead of second-placed Zesco United. Speaking to the media after watching his side butcher Green Eagles, Nyoni tipped the team to go for a double. “That was an excellent performance, and we are proud of the team....