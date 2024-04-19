SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says Zambia has not been able to build on its 2012 AFCON victory despite having many talented footballers because the football fraternity is fragmented. The Sports Minister says football administrator need to reconcile and work together for the sake of developing Zambia’s football. Speaking when he appeared on Studio Ken recently, Nkandu called on FAZ to act above board and let bygones be bygones so that other could contribute to the growth of the game. “I believe that we used to have strong football teams in the country, but I think we are not doing so much now when it comes to men’s soccer, though we have very brilliant players now. I think it has to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.