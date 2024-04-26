AFRICA Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion David Mwale has made the top 40 contenders for the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title. The WBC bantamweight title is held by Japan’s Junto Nakatani, who has a professional fighting record of 27 wins from as many fights, winning 20 via knockouts. According to the latest WBC rankings released yesterday, Mwale is ranked number 36 contender for the WBC bantamweight title. Mwale’s record is six knockout wins from from as many professional fights. His most recent victim was James Mugeni of Kenya, who challenged Mwale for the ABU title at the Government Complex in Lusaka. Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Director Promotions Christopher Malunga said the stable was proud of Mwale’s accomplishment and...



