Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (c) with Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe (l) and African Union Sports Council Region 5 chief executive officer Stanley Mutoya (r) speaking to the media during the Regional Annual Sports Awards press briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday 14th May 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has called on the corporate world to help the country stage the Region Five Africa Union Sports Council Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) set for May 25 at the Government Complex in Lusaka. And Region Five CEO, Stanley Mutoya, says the Regional Awards are aimed at celebrating sportsmen and women that have made the region proud. The sixth edition of the RASA awards will be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka under the theme ‘celebrating sports excellence and innovation’. Speaking during the official launch of the RASA awards, Nkandu encouraged business houses to align themselves with the prestigious event and supplement government efforts by sponsoring its successful hosting. “I am proud and more...