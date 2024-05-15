SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has called on the corporate world to help the country stage the Region Five Africa Union Sports Council Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) set for May 25 at the Government Complex in Lusaka. And Region Five CEO, Stanley Mutoya, says the Regional Awards are aimed at celebrating sportsmen and women that have made the region proud. The sixth edition of the RASA awards will be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka under the theme ‘celebrating sports excellence and innovation’. Speaking during the official launch of the RASA awards, Nkandu encouraged business houses to align themselves with the prestigious event and supplement government efforts by sponsoring its successful hosting. “I am proud and more...