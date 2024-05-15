ZAMBIA Rugby 7s coach Andrew Kaminsa has named his 35- member provisional squad ahead of the Africa Cup Nations qualifiers set for Mauritius next month. The Africa Rugby continental showpiece that will be played on two weekends will run from June 27 to July 5 in Port-Louis. Zambia was drawn in Group C alongside old foe Zimbabwe, Namibia and Algeria with Pool A having Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria and hosts Mauritius, while Group B consists of Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Ivory Coast. Among the experienced players summoned include skipper Israel Kalumba, Davy Chimbukulu, Edmond Hamayuwa, Elisha Bwalya, Alex Mwewa and Nkoma Chisanga. The above were part of the team that helped Zambia settle for fourth position at the previous tournament,...



