SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the country is committed to the regional agenda of providing sporting opportunities to all sportsmen and women. Zambia is this weekend set to host the sixth edition of the RASA awards at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre under the theme ‘celebrating sports excellence and innovation’. During the opening ceremony of the Region Five Stakeholders Forum at the Mulungushi Conference Centre, Nkandu said Zambia’s commitment to regional programmes was driven by hunger for more solidarity and collaboration with its sister nations. “As a country, we remain committed to the regional agenda of providing sporting opportunities to our citizens. Our commitment to the regional programmes is driven by the hunger for more solidarity and collaboration with our...