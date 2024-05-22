Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (c) with Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe (l) and African Union Sports Council Region 5 chief executive officer Stanley Mutoya (r) speaking to the media during the Regional Annual Sports Awards press briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday 14th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the country is committed to the regional agenda of providing sporting opportunities to all sportsmen and women. Zambia is this weekend set to host the sixth edition of the RASA awards at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre under the theme ‘celebrating sports excellence and innovation’. During the opening ceremony of the Region Five Stakeholders Forum at the Mulungushi Conference Centre, Nkandu said Zambia’s commitment to regional programmes was driven by hunger for more solidarity and collaboration with its sister nations. “As a country, we remain committed to the regional agenda of providing sporting opportunities to our citizens. Our commitment to the regional programmes is driven by the hunger for more solidarity and collaboration with our...