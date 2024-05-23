FORMER 400m hurdles world champion Samuel Matete believes that participating in the Diamond League will help Muzala Samukonga develop a strong mentality to compete against the best at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Samukonga qualified for the Olympics after finishing second at the Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League, where he clocked 44:54 seconds. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, Matete said Samukonga had continued to develop into a charismatic athlete determined to make the country proud. “The progress of Muzala has been fantastic. He is back to his form and has qualified for the Olympics. At this stage, he has to continue to race to prepare himself mentally and physically. He has to compete and meet all the competitors he...



