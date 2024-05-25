POWER Dynamos hosts Mufulira Wanderers as it keeps pushing for a second-place finish in the Super League. Second-placed Zesco United faces already relegated Trident, while champions Red Arrows visit Green Eagles in a military derby in Choma. In other matches, Kansanshi Dynamos entertains Maestro United Zambia (MUZA), Kabwe Warriors hosts 13-time champions Nkana, Konkola Blades faces Napsa Stars, while Nkwazi hosts Prison Leopards in yet another service derby. Power vs Wanderers The Kitwe giants are in a last-ditch effort to finish second after failing to defend the MTN FAZ Super League title this season. Power has 52 points, four behind second-positioned Zesco United. Wanderers, who lost 3-1 at Shinde to Power in the first round are winless in their last...



