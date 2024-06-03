FIDE Master (FM) Prince Mulenga is enjoying a four-match unbeaten run at the 2024 Dubai Open Chess Championship after eight rounds played. Mulenga has posted some impressive wins in the last four games since his fourth round loss to Philippine’s Dilan Tisado. The Kitwe based player recovered from that loss with a win over Mohamed Alhammadi of the United Arab Emirates in round five. He went on to see off Beniamin Gasparyan of Armenia in round six before outwitting Jain Daiwik of india in round seven. On Saturday evening, Mulenga was no match for Bader Al-Hajiri. By press time he was set to take on Bakyt Temirov of Kazakhstan. This impressive run left Mulenga seventh on the ranking in Category...



