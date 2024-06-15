ZAMBIA and Zimbabwe will renew their football rivalry at this year’s COSAFA tournament that is slated for South Africa on June 26. The two countries, which share the mighty Victoria Falls, have been placed in the same group alongside Comoros and another yet to be named opponent. Zambia, who are the current champions, will be looking to become the first team to win three COSAFA Cup titles in a row. The Chipolopolo face a fascinating set of fixtures in Group B, which puts them against old foes Zimbabwe and Comoros. Hosts South Africa will lock horns with Botswana yet again in the most played fixture in COSAFA Cup history, when the prestigious regional tournament is staged from June 26 to...



