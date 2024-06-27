THE Zambia national team will take on Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their opening match of this year’s Cosafa Cup tournament, later today. Chisi Mbewe and his men touched down in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth yesterday, and will hope to start their title defence with a strong showing against their East African opponents, who are traditionally not part of the Cosafa tournament but were invited to grace this year’s competition as guests. The defending champions can expert a stern challenge from Kenya, but should nevertheless negotiate a win. With a hattrick of Cosafa Cup glories in sight, Zambian fans are eager to see the Chipolopolo put recent disappointments at the AFCON and in World Cup qualifiers, behind...



