ZAMBIAN Champions Red Arrows will today’s seek to overcome Sudanese giants Hay Al Wadi when the two sides lock horns in a CECAFA Kagame Cup semifinal clash at the Azam Sports complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to secure a spot in the finals. The Zambian Champions are deemed as the underdogs going into tonight’s fixture having secured a spot in the last four of the competition as best losers. Arrows had started the inter-club competition in Tanzania with a 1-0 win over Kenyan giants Gor Mahia before suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Sudanese Al Hilal. The Zambian champions then stormed the semis following a 1-0 win over Djiboutian football club, Telecom FC. Despite being the underdogs going into...