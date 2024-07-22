THE Zambia Table Tennis Associations (ZTTA) has hailed the national Under-19 table tennis team for minting bronze at the Youth African Championship in Gaborone, Botswana. ZTTA president Mutale Ng’andu said winning bronze at the championship which acted as qualifiers for the Swedish World Table Tennis Championship was not a small achievement. Ng’andu also hailed the National Sports Council and the National Olympics Committee for funding the teams travel to Botswana where they were exposed to an international competition for the first time in 15 years. The National Sports Council of Zambia contributed K20,000 towards transport while the National Olympic Committee of Zambia gifted the team K25,900 for accommodation in Botswana. “We are impressed as ZTTA for the boys’ performance at...



