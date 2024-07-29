COPPER Queens striker Kabange Mupopo says she is happy to have signed a professional deal with Chinese Women’s Super League outfit Wuhan Chegu Jiangda FC. Mupopo, who is part of the Copper Queens squad competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, has signed a one-year deal with the Chinese club which she will join after the Olympic Games. “Going to play my football in China is a big motivation for me because this will be my first time becoming a professional player so it is a very big achievement for me,” Mupopo said. In 2018, Mupopo was banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after she tested positive for a prohibited substance at the IAAF World Championships. After returning to...