FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has expressed confidence in the future of the Copper Queens, despite their early exit from the Olympic qualifiers. In his weekly column, Kamanga assured fans that the national women’s football team would bounce back stronger. “We are naturally disappointed with the group stage elimination, especially after the high expectations following our debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, I have no doubt that the Copper Queens will rise again,” the FAZ president wrote. “We believe in the potential of our players and our technical teams. The setback at the Olympic qualifiers is just that—a setback. With continued support from our fans and strategic efforts from FAZ, the Copper Queens will certainly rise again”. And Kamanga...