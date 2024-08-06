NICE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Barbra Banda #11 of Team Zambia is consoled by teammate Martha Tembo #13 and Mary Fowler #11 of Team Australia following a loss in the Women's group B match between Australia and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 28, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

NICE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Barbra Banda #11 of Team Zambia is consoled by teammate Martha Tembo #13 and Mary Fowler #11 of Team Australia following a loss in the Women's group B match between Australia and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 28, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has expressed confidence in the future of the Copper Queens, despite their early exit from the Olympic qualifiers. In his weekly column, Kamanga assured fans that the national women’s football team would bounce back stronger. “We are naturally disappointed with the group stage elimination, especially after the high expectations following our debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, I have no doubt that the Copper Queens will rise again,” the FAZ president wrote. “We believe in the potential of our players and our technical teams. The setback at the Olympic qualifiers is just that—a setback. With continued support from our fans and strategic efforts from FAZ, the Copper Queens will certainly rise again”. And Kamanga...