AFTER ending Zambia’s medal drought at the Olympics with a bronze medal scooped in Wednesday’s 400m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sprinter Muzala Samukonga is today scheduled return to the running track to lead the men’s 4x400m relay team. The newly crowned Olympic bronze medalist, who clocked 43.74 seconds in Wednesday night’s final will hope to inspire the 4×400m relay team to win a medal as well. The 4×400m team consisting of Patrick Nyambe, David Mulenga, Thompson Mbewe, Sitali Kakene, Kennedy Luchembe and Samukonga is set to compete in Heat 1, alongside the USA, Botswana and Great Britain among others. The relay team has in the past proved that it is not a pushover, having qualified for the Olympics...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.