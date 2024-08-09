IN a quest to help junior golfers to excel academically, Nkana Golf Club has invested in a library aimed at encouraging them to study before training. Nkana Golf Club General Manager Marlon Kananda said the golf club took school development as the number one pre-requisite for young golfers to be part of its junior golf programme. He said Nkana Golf Club had through its junior golf programme continued to play a big role to develop golf in Zambia. He said the junior golf, played by boys and girls still in primary and secondary schools, had continued to grow and attract interest from youngsters around Kitwe. “As Nkana Golf Club, for the juniors to fully participate in golf, we have taken...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.